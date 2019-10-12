No. 19 Spartans in Sixth After Opening Round of the Tar Heel Invitational

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – The 19th-ranked Michigan State women’s golf team shot a 2-under-par 286 and is in sixth place after the opening round of the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In an elite field that includes seven teams in the top 20, the Spartans are four shots back of No. 2 Wake Forest, which is in the lead at 6-under-par 282. Just six teams in the 18-team field are under par after Friday’s round at the UNC Finley Golf Course.

Individually, sophomore Valery Plata is tied for second place overall after an opening-round 3-under-par 69. Plata is one of four players tied for second place, while Ohio State’s Aneka Seumanutafa leads at 6-under-par 66.

Plata, like the rest of the Spartans started her day on the 10th hole, and opened with birdies on three of the first five holes. She made the turn at 1-under-par and went on to record seven pars and two birdies the rest of the way.

Classmate Haylin Harris is tied for 15th place as she shot a 1-under-par 71. Senior Allyson Geer-Park gives the Spartans three players in the top 25 as her even-par 72 puts her in a tie for 24th place.

Freshman Nina Rissi and junior Yurika Tanida are tied for 50th place after both shooting 2-over-par 74s.

The Spartans will be paired with Ohio State and host North Carolina in Saturday’s second round and will tee off from the first hole between 9:54 – 10:30 a.m.

