No. 17 Spartans Light Up Scoreboard In 110-52 Victory Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Freshman guard Alyza Winston scored a career-high 17 points, Taiyier Parks added a career-high 15 off the bench and three others scored 10 apiece as 17th-ranked Michigan State women walloped Detroit Mercy, 110-52, Tuesday night.

The Spartans (2-0) never trailed and outscored the Titans, 22-4, in the fourth quarter to win going away, surpassing 100 points for the first time in nearly a year - 102-58 versus Oakland December 5, 2018.

Sophomore guard/forward Tory Ozment, senior guard Taryn McCutcheon and sophomore forward Kayla Belles each scored 10 points for the Spartans. Belles, Parks and Julia Ayrault each pulled down seven rebounds as Michigan State dominated the boards, 52-25.

Maxine Moore scored a career-high 13 points in her first game for Detroit Mercy. The Titans were harried into 30 turnovers.

Senior forward Nia Hollie picked up a career-best seven assists in the victory. The Spartans also dominated the paint, out-scoring Detroit Mercy 54-18 there, and 24-2 on the fast break. Michigan State scored 37 points off turnovers thanks to 19 steals.

The Spartans used an early 8-0 and 13-2 run over 2:47 to take a 19-6 advantage, the opposite of the slow start in the season opener against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 5. After leading by as many as 13 in the first quarter, the Titans made their final three baskets to cut it to an eight-point MSU advantage. The Spartans scored the last three end the first period with a 28-17 lead. Michigan State had balanced scoring in the first quarter with nine different players making a bucket.

In the second quarter, the Spartans continued its strong start. Four minutes into the period, MSU scored five-straight baskets to take a 40-22 lead over the Titans. Michigan State took its first 20-point lead after an Ayrault steal and a bucket with 5:36 left in the half. The Spartans then used a 13-0 run to jump ahead, 48-22, with less than four minutes remaining in the half.

A wide-open layup by senior forward Victoria Gaines, gave MSU its first 30-point lead, 66-36 with 7:10 remaining in the third quarter. An 10-0 run upped the advantage to 70-36. The Spartans out-scored the Titans 33-16 in the period, led by five points from Ayrault.

In the final stanza, a 14-0 run pushed Michigan State over the century mark. The Titans (0-2) went without a field goal for the final 9:40 of the game while the Spartans closed it out on a 22-2 run.

Michigan State will now hit the road to take on No. 16/14 Notre Dame on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.