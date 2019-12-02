No. 11 Michigan State looks to knock off No. 10 Duke

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Michigan State goes for its 12th straight win over ranked opponents against No. 10 Duke . Michigan State's last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 15 Michigan Wolverines 75-64 on March 3, 2018. Duke knocked off Winthrop by 13 at home on Friday.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Duke has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and 74 percent of all Blue Devils points over the team's last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tre Jones has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Duke field goals over the last five games. Jones has accounted for 25 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Michigan State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Spartans are 0-2 when they record more than 14 turnovers. Duke's forced 18.8 turnovers per game this year, but that figure has dropped to 17 per game over its last three.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blue Devils have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Michigan State has 44 assists on 79 field goals (55.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Duke has assists on 51 of 84 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Blue Devils have averaged 25.8 free throws per game and 30.2 per game over their last five games.

