No. 1 ranked Kentucky suffers a major upset

In what could be one of the biggest upsets in recent college basketball history, the un-ranked Evansville Purple Aces upset number one ranked Kentucky 67-64 for the program's first ever win over a number one ranked opponent.

Evansville's Sam Cunliffe scored 17-points while K.J. Riley led the Purple Aces with 18-points.

The win snapped the Wildcats 52-game home-winning streak versus un-ranked opponents.

Funny how college basketball works.

Last week, it was the Wildcats who defeated then number one ranked Michigan State in the Champions Classic to take over the number one ranking.

This week, the Wildcats go down to a team that wasn't picked to finish in the top half of the Missouri Valley Conference.

