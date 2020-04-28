Nix Opts To Sign in G League



NEW YORK (AP) - Nevada high school senior Daishen Nix has decommitted from UCLA and signed to play in the G League next season. Nix joins fellow prep stars Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd in going pro. G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim says the trio will play for a new team that won’t be affiliated with any existing G League franchise or NBA team. Details will be announced later. Nix was named a McDonald's All-American at Trinity International School in Las Vegas this season. He had signed a national letter of intent with UCLA in November.

