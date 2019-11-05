Newton Goes On Injured Reserve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve.

Newton has missed the last six games while trying to battle back from a mid-foot sprain. Panthers general manager said in a statement Tuesday that after seeing two foot specialists that the team was told "it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal."

Newton was the league's MVP in 2015, but has lost his last eight starts dating back to last season.