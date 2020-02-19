Newman Released From Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Ryan Newman has been released from a Florida hospital two days after a frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. He had been hospitalized since Monday night. Roush Fenway Racing says the 42-year-old driver was fully alert and walking around the hospital in the hours before he left. The team posted photos with Newman and his two young daughters. Newman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Details of his injuries have not been disclosed.

