New Look For Tampa Bay Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all in for a new look in 2020. Building on momentum created by the signing of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in free agency, the Bucs have unveiled new uniforms for next season _ a move that also figures to be a hit with fans. Gone are jerseys sporting difficult to read digital alarm clock-style numbers, replaced by more traditional red, white and pewter garb similar to the uniforms the team wore from 1997-2013. That was the most successful stretch in franchise history, featuring a Super Bowl championship run 18 years ago. 

 
