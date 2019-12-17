New Football Coach At Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Fresno State has hired former offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer as its new head coach. DeBoer spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons on coach Jeff Tedford's staff for the Bulldogs before leaving to take the same job at Indiana this season. Tedford stepped down for medical reasons after this season and DeBoer was quickly identified as the leading contender to take over the job.