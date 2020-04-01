Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks says the four players who tested positive for the new coronavirus have completed their two weeks of isolation and are now symptom-free. The Nets announced on March 17 that four players had tested positive, with Kevin Durant telling The Athletic he was among them. Marks said during a conference call today that all have now been cleared, along with the team’s entire traveling party. He said all are still practicing social distancing.
Nets Appear To Be Symptom Free
By Associated Press
Posted: Wed 5:00 PM, Apr 01, 2020