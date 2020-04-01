Nets Appear To Be Symptom Free

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, pedestrians walk past the Barclays Center, which is home to the Brooklyn Nets, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Nets announced on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, that four players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks says the four players who tested positive for the new coronavirus have completed their two weeks of isolation and are now symptom-free. The Nets announced on March 17 that four players had tested positive, with Kevin Durant telling The Athletic he was among them. Marks said during a conference call today that all have now been cleared, along with the team’s entire traveling party. He said all are still practicing social distancing.

 
