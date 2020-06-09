Nebraska Trying to Determine Football Ticket Priorities



UNDATED (AP) - Athletic administrators at schools with high ticket demand are making plans to determine who gets a seat if college football stadium capacities are reduced because of concerns about coronavirus. Nebraska has sold out every home game since 1962 and the season ticket renewal rate was 93% for this fall. Officials say priority plans being considered take into account how much money the ticket holder donates and how long he or she has held tickets. Alabama and Ohio State are also assessing options.

