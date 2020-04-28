LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska women’s gymnastics program has been given two years of probation and fined for breaking NCAA rules under former head coach Dan Kendig. The Division I Committee on Infractions announced the program exceeded the number of allowable coaches when Kendig and members of the program arranged for a former volunteer coach to receive impermissible compensation from 2014-18. Kendig announced his retirement in October 2018. He coached the Cornhuskers for 25 seasons. The violations occurred when gymnasts each paid $300 per year to the volunteer for floor exercise choreography and the university paid an undisclosed amount for floor exercise music. The volunteer was not named.
Nebraska Gymnastics Sanctioned
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Tue 4:38 PM, Apr 28, 2020