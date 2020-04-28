Nebraska Gymnastics Sanctioned

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska women’s gymnastics program has been given two years of probation and fined for breaking NCAA rules under former head coach Dan Kendig. The Division I Committee on Infractions announced the program exceeded the number of allowable coaches when Kendig and members of the program arranged for a former volunteer coach to receive impermissible compensation from 2014-18. Kendig announced his retirement in October 2018. He coached the Cornhuskers for 25 seasons. The violations occurred when gymnasts each paid $300 per year to the volunteer for floor exercise choreography and the university paid an undisclosed amount for floor exercise music. The volunteer was not named.