Nationals To Pay Minor Leaguers Through June

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals have changed course and are telling their minor leaguers they will receive their full weekly stipends of $400 through June. The team's decision comes after Washington reliever Sean Doolittle tweeted that the team’s major league players would cover a planned cut in those payments from $400 to $300. A text message sent by the Nationals to players in the minors and forwarded to The Associated Press reads: “Upon further internal discussion, you will receive your full stipend of $400 per week through the month of June." The text says further payments will be decided on a monthly basis.

