Nationals Prospect Dies

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals say 23-year-old pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died.

ESPN Deportes reported that Segura died in a traffic accident Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic.

The right-hander signed a contract with Washington in 2017 and spent the past three seasons in the Nationals minor league system. Last year he was with the Auburn Doubledays in the short-season, Class-A New York-Penn League and appeared in 17 games as a reliever.

The Nationals said in a statement Segura was “beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization.”

