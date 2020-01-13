Nationals Prospect Dies

By  | 
Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals say 23-year-old pitching prospect Fausto Segura has died.

ESPN Deportes reported that Segura died in a traffic accident Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic.

The right-hander signed a contract with Washington in 2017 and spent the past three seasons in the Nationals minor league system. Last year he was with the Auburn Doubledays in the short-season, Class-A New York-Penn League and appeared in 17 games as a reliever.

The Nationals said in a statement Segura was “beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization.”

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus