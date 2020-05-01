NJCAA bowling championships coming to Mid-Michigan in 2022, 2024

For over two decades the NJCAA bowling championships have been held in the state of New York. Thanks to a bid from the Greater Lansing Sports Authority, however, the national tournament will be played at Royal Scot in Lansing in 2022 and 2024.

NJCAA bowling championships coming to Lansing in 2022, 2024

"We thought this might be a nice opportunity for us to continue to bring premier events into the community but especially bowling. Bowling is well supported in this community," said Greater Lansing Sports Authority Executive Director Mike Price.

"What we really sold was our location. We're in the center of the state of Michigan but also in the Midwest where bowling is incredibly strong," Price continued.

Royal Scot was a perfect venue to host the championships given its banquet facility along with the 60 lanes it can offer.

"We've held a lot of tournaments. We've held the state tournaments multiple times men's and women's, youth tournaments, we are ready for this," explained Bowling Pro Shop Ball Manager Dave Spohn.