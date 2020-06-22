NHL Veteran Thorburn Announces His Retirement

UNDATED (AP) - Veteran forward Chris Thorburn has announced his retirement after playing more than 800 NHL games since 2005. Thorburn spent his last time on the ice celebrating the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup last season. Despite playing just one game for the Blues in 2018-19, he was the fourth player handed the Cup. Thorburn played 801 regular-season games for the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets and Blues.