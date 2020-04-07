NHL Trying To Determine Future Moves



UNDATED (AP) - NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has raised the possibility of not being able to complete the regular season, while stressing all options remain on the table. In an interview on NBCSN, he said that “nothing has been ruled in and nothing ruled out,” and that the league hopes to have a clearer picture of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the next few weeks. The interview marked the first time Bettman has mentioned the possibility of the league not being able to complete the regular season. There were 189 games remaining when play was postponed on March 12.

