NHL Reduces Travel

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) - The National Hockey League is not allowing its employees to make work-related trips outside of North America in response to the global fears over the coronavirus. If any of those employees go on their own to a country where the virus has been found they will be quarantined before being able to return to work. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league has told its clubs that they are free to adopt a similar policy. He stopped short of saying it would be mandatory