NHL Handing Out Awards



The NHL is handing out its regular-season trophies after saying it would go straight to playoffs if it can return. With the regular season over, Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak share the Rocket Richard Trophy for the most goals, Leon Draisaitl wins the Art Ross Trophy for points and the Boston Bruins are the Presidents' Trophy winners as the top team in the league. Ovechkin's ninth goal-scoring title extends his NHL record. The Bruins would get no home-ice advantage in the playoffs contested in two host cities. They must also still earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference in a round-robin tournament.

