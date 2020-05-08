NFL to return this fall

Sunday Night Football has been primetime TV's #1 show for the past eight years, which is the longest #1 streak since 1950 and it will be back in the fall.

NBC will broadcast 19 regular-season games including 17 on Sunday Night, the NFL Kickoff and the annual Thanksgiving game.

NBC said two NBC games will be broadcast on Aug. 6 and Aug. 30.

NBC will air the first game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 from Arrowhead Stadium as Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahones and the Kansas City Chiefs raise their Super Bowl banner before hosting Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.

On Sept. 13, fans will get a look at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles when the Rams host the Cowboys. That is the fifth time a stadium hosted its opening game on NBC Sunday Night Football.

