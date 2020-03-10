NFL teams propose 7 rules changes, including extra officials

Two NFL teams have suggested changes to game officiating. They include a "sky judge" utilized by colleges. There are seven rules proposals that will be presented to team owners later this month. Also proposed is revamping overtime to minimize the coin toss impact and returning OT to its original 15-minute length. And providing alternatives to the onside kick which is considered a dangerous play for a scoring team to attempt to keep the ball.

