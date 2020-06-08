NFL and Players Have Planner For Coming Season

UNDATED (AP) - The NFL and the players’ union have sent a planner to the 32 teams outlining procedures for the full reopening of their practice facilities. A memo written by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the NFL Players Association describes protocols focusing on screening, testing, and infection prevention and treatment. There are also instructions on cleaning and disinfecting facilities. No timetable has been set for the return of most players to team complexes.

 
