NFL Will Hold Practice Draft

UNDATED (AP) - The NFL will hold a practice remote draft on Monday, three days before the real thing is done in the same way. Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn didn't provide any details on the proceedings in a Zoom meeting with reporters, other than that the Lions will be part of it. Commissioner Roger Goodell ordered all team facilities closed in March, and later required club personnel to conduct the draft from their homes. Because of the reliance on free-flowing communication, the league decided to stage a mock draft to ensure that the proceedings next Thursday, Friday and Saturday would go smoothly.