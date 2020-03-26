NFL Virus Related Items

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he and his wife, Brittany, are donating $5 million to help Louisiana businesses and communities contend with challenges brought on by the coronavirus outbreak in the state. Brees posted his pledge on a social media account and says the money will help several restaurants in which he has an ownership stake as well as a major hospital chain and charities that deliver meals to people in need.

- Denver Broncos general manager John Elway is donating $50,000 to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund. Elway's personal donation follows a $500,000 donation by the team. The Broncos also donated 100,000 meals to the Food Bank of the Rockies and jointly hosted a personal protective equipment drive at their stadium last weekend. Elway said he wanted to support hospital workers, doctors and nurses who are the front line in the coronavirus pandemic. His son-in-law is a doctor in Sacramento, California.

- The Green Bay Packers have extended the closure of Lambeau Field through at least April 24 to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a “safer at home” order through that date. Packers officials said the closure would continue until that order expires or until a superseding order is issued. Packers officials say Lambeau Field and Titletown will only have essential personnel in place for non-public operations of the facilities.

