NFL Quarterbacks In The News

UNDATED (AP) -- Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will have surgery on his injured left foot next week.

Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury in the preseason and started two games in the regular season before being placed on injured reserve. Interim coach Perry Fewell said he had no other details about the procedure or how long it will take for Newton to recover.

Carolina must make a decision on Newton's future after the season. Newton will cost $21.2 million under the salary cap next season, but the team can save $19 million by trading or releasing him.

In other NFL news:

-- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was kept out of practice Wednesday with a high right ankle sprain, and coach Pat Shurmur says Eli Manning "very likely" will start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Shurmur adds that Manning could very well be the starter for the rest of the season. Jones has been the starter since the third game of the season, which Giants won 32-31 at Tampa Bay.

-- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is still dealing with an injury to his right throwing hand. Mayfield hurt his hand in the first half of Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh and didn't throw a pass during the 20 minutes of Wednesday's practice open to reporters. Mayfield's hand and thumb were heavily wrapped as he watched backup Garrett Gilbert and practice squad QB Eric Dungey toss passes. While Mayfield's status for this week's game against Cincinnati remains suspect, the Browns got back starting left tackle Greg Robinson, who cleared concussion protocol and practiced.

