NFL Owners Make Some Changes

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. Pro football is discovering that the spirit of the Rooney Rule is being violated. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made that a point of emphasis in his state of the league speech during Super Bowl week. So count on Goodell finding ways to more strongly implement the policy that requires teams to interview minority candidates for coaching and executive positions.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Changes designed to enhance opportunities for minorities to get executive, head coaching and coordinator positions were passed by NFL owners. They include addendums to the Rooney Rule, which has fallen short in its goal of increasing diversity in the league. All clubs will now be required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach vacancies; at least one minority candidate for any of the three coordinator vacancies; and at least one external minority candidate for senior football operations or general manager positions.  

 
