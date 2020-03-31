UNDATED (AP) - NFL vice president Troy Vincent has sent a letter to several prospects inviting them to participate “live” in the NFL draft in three weeks. The Associated Press obtained the letter sent by the league's football operations chief to prospective early selections in the draft. The draft will be held remotely on April 23-25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Vincent asked the players not to publicize the invitation.
NFL Inviting People To Draft On Line
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Tue 4:35 PM, Mar 31, 2020