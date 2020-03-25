NFL Facilities To Close

UNDATED (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has instructed the league’s 32 teams to close their facilities to all but a select few employees by 6 p.m. today. In a memo to the teams, Goodell said the restrictions meant as a safeguard against the new coronavirus will be in force until at least April 8. Then the league will re-evaluate, using advice from medical experts and health authorities. The few exceptions include trainers and doctors treating players, security and technology personnel.

 
