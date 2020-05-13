NFL Extends Virtual Workouts

UNDATED (AP) - The NFL has extended its virtual offseason workouts through the end of May. That’s according to a person familiar with the move who spoke to The Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity. NFL teams normally would be holding Organized Team Activities during May, followed by June minicamps. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those activities have been done remotely. Coaching and training staffs have worked with the players by conducting classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications.