NFL Draft To Go Virtual

UNDATED (AP) - The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes.

The draft originally was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as a safeguard against the coronavirus.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings.

All team facilities were closed on March 26 and Goodell has ordered them to remain shut indefinitely.

