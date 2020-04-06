- The NFL is delaying the start of its offseason workout program while formulating a plan with the NFL Players Association on how to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic. At least for the time being, NFL coaches won’t be allowed to communicate with players via videoconferencing. Normally, Monday would have signaled the start of the nine-week offseason workout program for the five NFL teams with new head coaches: Carolina, Dallas, Washington, Cleveland and the New York Giants.
NFL Delaying Start of Off Season Workout Programs
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Mon 4:42 PM, Apr 06, 2020