UNDATED (AP) - NFL coaches will be allowed to return beginning Friday to team facilities closed because of the coronavirus pandemic as the league continues preparation for training camps and its season. Commissioner Roger Good delivered the news to the 32 clubs on Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press. Previously, only up to 75 people per day could be at the facilities, with coaches and players not seeking treatment for injuries barred.
NFL Coaches Can Return to Team Facilities
By Associated Press |
Posted: Thu 4:19 PM, Jun 04, 2020