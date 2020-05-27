NFL Clarifies Rules Proposal

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL has clarified the rules proposal for an alternative to an onside kick. The Philadelphia Eagles have proposed allowing one fourth-and-15 scrimmage play from 25-yard line of the team kicking off. It can only be done in regulation time, and be used twice. Should the team attempting the play succeed, it would keep the ball. If the defense is successful, its offense gets the ball at the spot where the play is blown dead. A regular onside kick would remain an option. Team owners will discuss and possibly vote on the Eagles’ suggestion on Thursday during a league-wide conference call.