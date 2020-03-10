The deadline for applying franchise and transition tags to NFL free agents has been moved from Thursday to Monday by the league and the players' union. The decision comes because the NFL Players Association's members are still voting on a propsed labor agreement the owners already have approved. That deadline was extended by two days to just before midnight on Saturday. The last time to use the tags at Thursday made little sense. There would be different tag requirements under each collective bargaining agreement.
NFL Changes Franchise Tag Date
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Tue 5:14 PM, Mar 10, 2020