NFL Admits Officiating Error In Lions' Game

The NFL says it will reach out to Detroit Lions' owner Martha Ford and general manager Bob Quinn over an officiating call made in Monday night's game at Green Bay against the Packers. NFL executive vice president Trey Flowers told reporters at the owners meetings in Florida Tuesday the second hands to the face call against Lions' defensive end Trey Flowers should not have been called. It was crucial in the Packers' final drive toward the winning field goal. Green Bay won 23-22 and took its first lead with no time remaining on the clock. The Lions now have a 2-2-1 season record, last place in the NFC North and will host the division leading Minnesota Vikings at 1pm on Sunday.