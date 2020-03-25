NCAA deciding next week on extra eligibility year for fall, winter athletes

The National Collegiate Athletic Association will vote Monday to determine whether the spring or winter athletes will receive another year of eligibility.

This means there may be a chance fans might see college baseball in this calendar year since it is one of several possible scenarios being discussed to make up for the lack of a spring season.

"There have been a lot of options kind of tossed around, everything from canceling everything and not doing anything at all to maybe playing in the fall or maybe giving everybody their eligibility back and playing in the spring," said Jake Boss, coach of the Michigan State Spartans baseball team, on Wednesday.

Whether a fall season is played or not, the NCAA is reportedly leaning toward giving seniors the option to return for the next season.

"I certainly hope that our seniors haven't put on the Michigan State jersey for the last time," Boss said.

"That's all a bunch of us want is having an option to come back," said Michigan State senior pitcher Jarret Olson. "What happens with the draft is pretty much whatever happens but having that option to come back and kind of redo what we got taken away, that's a big thing for us. You know just like everybody else we don't know a whole lot."

