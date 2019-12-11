NCAA Studying Compensation Options For Athletes

NEW YORK (AP)
NEW YORK (AP) -- NCAA President Mark Emmert says it is "highly probable" federal legislation will be passed that sets national guidelines for how college athletes can be compensated for the their names, images and likenesses. Emmert says he is focused on figuring out how the NCAA and its member schools allow college athletes get that compensation. The issue was forced by California, which passed the first state law on the topic earlier this year. NCAA schools are drawing up rules and a congressional working group is also looking at the issue.

 
