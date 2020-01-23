NCAA Says Olympians Can Get More Financial Benefits

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - The NCAA will now permit elite athletes to be paid for training expenses by the U.S. Olympic Committee and other national governing bodies.

The Division I Council adopted the legislation Wednesday at the NCAA convention and it is effective immediately.

Previously, college athletes could compromise their eligibility to compete for their schools by accepting some benefits that are provided to potential Olympians.

Under the new legislation, athletes designated elite by the USOC or other organizations such as USA Swimming or USA Track and Field can have travel expenses paid for parents, coaches or trainers. The new rules also will allow potential Olympians to spend more time working with their college coaches without breaking NCAA rules regarding practice limits.