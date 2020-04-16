NCAA Says Coaches Can Have Virtual Meetings

The NCAA is permitting coaches in all Division I sports to hold up to eight hours per week of virtual meetings and instruction with their players, beginning Monday and lasting through the end of May. The Division I Council Coordination Committee made the adjustment this week to allow coaches more time to connect with their teams while social-distancing measures are in place to fight the coronavirus. Athletes will be required to have at least one day off per week and required physical activities continue to be prohibited. The NCAA also says teams can't require any activities beginning one week before the start of their school’s final examination period.