UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA's Division I Council is debating whether to let a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus expire on May 31. The move would be another sign that college sports is on the way back amid the coronavirus pandemic. A number of schools have announced plans to reopen their campuses for the fall semester. But many caution that even if games go ahead, there will be safety protocols in place and fans may not be allowed.
NCAA May Let Workouts Resume
By from Associated Press |
Posted: Wed 4:42 PM, May 20, 2020