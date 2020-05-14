NBC Sportscasters Taking Pay Cuts

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - NBC’s on-air personalities are taking a pay cut through the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic. NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua says the pay cuts are voluntary. The cuts range from 5% to 10%. NBCUniversal executives are taking 20% pay cuts and those making more than $100,000 are seeing a 3% salary reduction. The NBC salary reductions are part of an industry trend. Last month, ESPN and Fox asked much of their top on-air talent to take 15% pay cuts through July.