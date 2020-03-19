NBA Wants Facilities Closed

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
UNDATED (AP) - The NBA has told its teams to close their training and practice facilities to all players and staff starting tomorrow because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league says the shuttering will last indefinitely. The league told teams of the new directive in a memo this afternoon. A copy was obtained by The Associated Press. As recently as Monday, the NBA was telling teams that individual workouts could take place using what the league called the “one player, one coach, one basket" rule. Now, that's not even permitted.

 
