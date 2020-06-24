NBA Working To Address Racial Matters

Detroit Pistons' Greg Monroe (10) dunks the ball in front of New York Knicks' Cole Aldrich (45) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK (AP) - NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say that dealing with racial matters will be a shared goal during the resumed season. The league and union announced today that they will “take collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice” when the season restarts at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida next month. Specific plans have not been finalized.

 
