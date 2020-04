The NBA reports that 205 underclassmen have registered for the 2020 draft, the date to be determined. The draft consists of two rounds, 60 total players. Underclassmen have until June 3rd to renounce the draft and return to school. Michigan State has three players registered in the top 100 prospects by the league as of this date-- Xavier Tillman 23rd, Cassius Winston 38th and Aaron Henry 76th.