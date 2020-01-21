PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired veteran forward Trevor Ariza from the Sacramento Kings.

Portland also gets Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Kings in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.

Ariza, a 15-year NBA veteran who was on the Lakers' 2009 NBA championship team, has averaged 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds with the Kings this season. He has also played with New York, Orlando, Houston, New Orleans and Phoenix over his career, averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 1,043 games.

