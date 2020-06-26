NBA Says 16 Players Test Positive

UNDATED (AP) - The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association say 16 players tested positive for coronavirus in the first wave of mandatory tests done in preparation for the restart of the season. Those 16 players were part of a pool of 302 tested on Tuesday. Tests are continuing for all 22 teams that will be participating in the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, next month. The league and the union announced today that they have finalized terms of the deal that will allow the league to restart.