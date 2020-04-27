NBA Pushes Back Re-Opening Plans

MIAMI (AP) - The NBA has pushed back plans that would allow teams to reopen their practice facilities for at least one week, and cautions that the new target is far from set in stone. The earliest teams can reopen for voluntary player workouts is now May 8, and the NBA says that would only be the case in places where local and state laws made such a move permissible. A person with direct knowledge of the league's plans told The Associated Press that players will have to wear face masks when in the facility, except while working out. Staff members would have to wear face masks and gloves at all times, and only four players will be allowed at a facility at any time.