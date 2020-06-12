UNDATED (AP) - The NBA has given teams a more definitive timetable for the restart to the season. It includes required coronavirus testing that is set to begin this month and mandatory individual workouts in early July before training camps. The league is still working on completing the health and safety protocols that will essentially become the rulebook for the restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida. Talks with the players' union on those matters are continuing.
NBA Players Get Updated Timetable
By Associated Press |
Posted: Fri 5:25 PM, Jun 12, 2020