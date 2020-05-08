NASCAR Cancels Races At Three Tracks

Driver Joey Logano stands on his race car at the start-finish line as he celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
UNDATED (AP) - NASCAR has canceled races at Richmond, Virginia, Chicagoland Speedway and Sonoma Raceway in California as it revises its schedule to restart the season. NASCAR plans to race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 17 and May 20. Since those races weren’t originally scheduled, NASCAR forfeited events at its Richmond and Chicago tracks. Richmond was originally scheduled for April 19 and Chicagoland was scheduled for June 21. Speedway Motorsports traded its road course race in Sonoma scheduled for June 14 for a Cup race at Charlotte on May 27. NASCAR is attempting to race at tracks within driving distance of its North Carolina-based teams.

 
