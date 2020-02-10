Myles Garrett Seeks Reinstatement

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second from left, with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
CLEVELAND (AP)
CLEVELAND (AP) - A person familiar with the meeting says suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has spoken in New York with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials about being reinstated. Garrett was banned indefinitely for pulling Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet off and striking him over the head with it during a game on Nov. 15. Garrett's meeting with Goodell was a necessary step before he's allowed to play in 2020.

 
